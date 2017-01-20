Officials say ATV use is illegal

The roads are in rough shape and that all-terrain vehicle in the garage sure looks tempting.

Can you use it on city and county streets to mush through the snow?

Not really, police said.

“That’s a hard question to answer,” Police Chief Kal Fuller said. “Unless a city has an ordinance allowing ATVs on streets under 35 mph, they are illegal.”

But there are exceptions for ATVs with reflectors to be used as “farm vehicles,” he said.

Considering the extraordinary conditions, Fuller said there are places ATVs could be used, such as crossing roadways to get to private property and parking lots.

“Anyone using an ATV on or around city streets must be aware of the inherent safety considerations when dealing with other traffic that is not expecting ATVs to be there,” he said.

City Administrator Cus Arteaga said he and Fuller have discussed the possibility of allowing ATVs as long as they are street legal.

“I would think that as long as they have some kind of lights on the unit it wouldn’t be a problem,” Arteaga said, but deferred to Fuller for the final word.

In Sunnyside, codes stipulate no vehicles with “traction devices made of or consisting of tracks, cleats, lugs or similar devices” may be driven on city streets.

The only exception is with prior written authorization from City Manager Don Day or his designee, if a resident can show a need.

Even with permission, the operator could be on the hook for insurance bonding, or repairs if streets are damaged, according to city code.

While it is illegal to use ATV vehicles on city streets, a decision to issue a citation is in the hands of the officer and the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s use, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

ATVs are illegal on roads in unincorporated Yakima County, Chief Civil Deputy Ed Levesque said.

“However, we all understand that good-natured citizens are out there and want to help out by plowing county roads so they and their neighbors can get to work,” Levesque said.

“Let’s face it. The snow is fun and driving an ATV in the snow is even more fun.

“Unfortunately, that is frowned upon, though I understand why they are doing it. Sometimes waiting on county crews to get to their particular roadway can take a while.”

Regardless, Levesque said residents shouldn’t be tempted to get out their ATV and head to the store.

“Bottom line, it is not legal and people shouldn’t use their non-street legal ATVs on the county roadway and should not be plowing the roadways,” Levesque said.