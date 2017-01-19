Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JANUARY 11

Traffic hazard on Division Street at East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Cedar Street.

Medical emergency on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on Glen Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Carriage Square Drive.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at West Fourth Street.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road.

Lost property on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on Bridgeview at South Euclid.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Way.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue at Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on Woodall Road.

Parking problem on Crescent Drive.

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Douglas Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Burglary on Sixth Avenue, Mabton.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Stassen Way.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Conestoga Way at Klock Road.

Information on North 25th Place, Pasco.

Parking problem on Princeville Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 East.

JANUARY 12

Assist agency on Interstate 82 eastbound.

GRANGER POLICE

JANUARY 11

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JANUARY 11

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Residential alarm on Seventh Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Burglary on Sixth Avenue.

Trespassing on Seventh Avenue.

Animal problem on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

January 10, 2017

DISMISSALS

Thomas Alexander Robles, dob 01/11/96, no valid operating license with valid identification.

Randy Dean Tucker, dob 12/14/49, cell phone use while driving.

Lucinda L. Knowles, dob 11/26/61, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jonathan G. Rodriguez Mares, dob 04/11/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Sergio Velasquez Verde, dob 12/22/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Gonzaga Martinez, dob 01/10/69, dog running at large prohibited.

Gonzaga Martinez, dob 01/10/69, dog running at large prohibited.

Jesus Mena Canseco, dob 11/24/64, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Sabrina C. Casares, dob 06/19/92, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Allen James Mendenhall, dob 05/30/89, failure to yield the right-of-way from a driveway or alley and defective tail lamps.

Michelle Lynn Talbert, dob 04/21/72, third-degree theft.

Brandon Lee Valencia, dob 05/20/96, fourth-degree assault and two counts of interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Graciela Valencia, dob 11/04/77, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ernesto Villa Jr., dob 03/06/99, reckless driving.

ARRAIGNMENT

Antonio Carrasco Jr., dob 01/29/91, use/deliver drug paraphernalia. $1,000 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, resisting arrest. $1,000 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Janae Marie Blakley, dob 08/19/83, third-degree theft. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Jesus Mena Canseco, dob 11/24/64, first-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended. $1,200 fine.

Allen James Mendenhall, dob 05/30/89, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 70 days suspended. $915 fine.

Alvaro Iran Vargas Gonzalez, dob 09/24/92, second-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to third-degree driving while license suspended. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 80 days suspended. $915 fine.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Gilbert Borrego, dob 10/23/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

Arunulfo Perez-Jacinto, dob 12/06/76, No valid operating license without identification. Amended. $550 fine.

Ramon Waldo Sanchez Vasquez, dob 09/27/80, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

MITIGATION HEARING

Stephanie Marie Blankenship, dob 11/04/00, violation of instruction permit. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, dob 01/19/99, speeding 5 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone. $125 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Juan G. Gonzalez, dob 11/01/83, failure to wear a safety belt. $136 fine.

Cadence Ariana Morse, dob 07/08/99, following too close. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Tyler Anthony Nash, dob 01/19/97, speeding 13 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Cruz Pazaran Moreno, dob 06/03/80, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. Modified exhaust, first offense. $146 fine.

Jorge L. Villalovos-Vigil, dob 02/20/96, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Gilbert Borrego, dob 10/23/73, failure to initially register vehicle. $1,122 fine.

Lucinda L. Knowles, dob 11/26/61, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Jonathan G. Rodriguez Mares, dob 04/11/88, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. 550 fine.

Ramon Waldo Sanchez Vasquez, dob 09/27/80. defective tail lamps. $136 fine.

Sergio Velasquez Verde, dob 12/22/91, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to renew expired registration within two months. $225 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $228 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $228 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Juan Antonio Reyes, dob 03/08/95, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. $500 fine. Failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration. $228 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JANUARY 11

Assist agency on Independence Road.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Business alarm on South 16th Street.

Transport on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Barnard Boulevard at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Hamilton Drive.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on West Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on Grant Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Allen Road.

Animal problem on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Business alarm on Reith Way.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on North 11th Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Hawthorn Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

JANUARY 12

Business alarm on North Avenue.

Residential alarm on Jersey Street.