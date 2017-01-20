Salute begins today for fallen Prosser men

Local homes, businesses and offices are honoring a former marine and a firefighter who died last Saturday in a crash near Naches.

Mayor Randy Taylor yesterday asked that all flags be lowered to half-staff today through Jan. 21 to honor Dylan Bolt, 25, and James Wildman, 23.

Bolt is a Sunnyside native and the son of Kimberly and Steven Bolt. His funeral service was today at Bethel Church. He worked at Stegeman Electric and was a former U.S. Marine, having served in Afghan­istan.

The son of Tedd and Anke Wildman, Wildman was a firefighter with West Benton Fire and Rescue who helped battle the Range 12 and Ward Gap fires last summer.

A celebration of Wildman’s life will be from noon-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Walter Clore Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.

“I want to extend my appreciation and that of my family to everyone who called, texted, came to the house, and posted on social media,” Wildman’s brother, Ben, posted on social media. “I also want to thank the West Benton fire department and everyone else involved with the honor escort. There are no words to describe the power of that display of love and respect. I know he would have been just as blown away as I was.”

A member of the West Benton department is offering snow-plowing services in exchange for donations for Wildman’s family.

Chief Doug Merritt said his department is also thinking of Bolt.

“Though Dylan Bolt was not a part of the Fire Department, he’s a part of the community and we will support him and his family in any way possible,” Merritt said.

Donations can be made to West Benton (Prosser) Firefighters Association, 1200 Grant Ave., Prosser WA 99350.

Bolt and Wildman died Saturday after a day of snowboarding at White Pass. On the way home, their vehicle slid off state Highway 12 and into the Naches River, the state patrol said.