Snow cancels, delays MLK assemblies

— Snow days and two-hour delays have left little time to work Martin Luther King Jr. assemblies and observances into schedules.

One peace walk is planned, but schools have delayed efforts to recognize one of the nation’s most renowned peace activists.

Grandview High School Principal Kim Casey said a Martin Luther King school assembly scheduled for today (Friday) has been rescheduled to Jan 20 “…simply because of all the schedule disruptions during the past two weeks.

“We will have an anti-bullying and tolerance assembly next Friday at the high school,” Casey said.

Mabton Junior-Senior High School faces the same dilemma.

“Normally, we would have had an assembly on Wednesday to mark the day,” teacher Hannah Perkins said. “But weather-related delays and closures have caused major disruptions in our regular routines, including extra time for special events assemblies.”

Other Lower Yakima Valley school districts face the same issue.

Granger schools haven’t planned any events or observances.

“We are having trouble rescheduling our winter concerts,” a school official said.



A peace march is planned for Monday in Toppenish. It’s the only Martin Luther King, Jr. event planned here.

Organized by local non-profit groups, the seventh annual Toppenish Peace March is 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, 510 W. First Ave.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Toppenish School District and Toppenish Community Safety Network organized the event. More than 800 people attended last year.

Roberto Dansie will be the keynote speaker, committee Chairwoman Rosa Ortiz, said. Dansie is an award-winning author, motivational and diversity speaker.

The celebration will continue with motivational speaker presentations and performances.