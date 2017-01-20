Time to allow ATV-use in cities

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

It’s winter time. And across the nation, many residents of towns similar to ours are using their snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to get to work, the store, restaurants and other places.

Even in our state, some towns — like Conconully and Cle Elum — are allowing ATVs and snowmobiles on streets, provided they are licensed in accordance with state law.

But not here in Sunnyside or Grandview. Not here in Yakima County.

That’s surprising giving this area’s reliance on ATVs for orchard, farm, dairy and vineyard operations. Given this winter’s snowfall and our agricultural culture and heritage, it’s time we change municipal ordinances to allow for appropriate ATV-use without fear of getting a ticket.

State law allows local jurisdictions to approve of ATV use on streets with speed limits of less than 35 mph. State law also allows ATVs use on rural roads if they are registered for agricultural purposes.

Most city streets in Grandview, Granger, Mabton, Prosser and Sunnyside have speed limits below the threshold. And many rural residents here are already using ATVs as “tools of the trade” in their agricultural jobs. So why not welcome their use in our communities?

In many cases, all-terrain vehicles are more fuel efficient. They take up less parking space and riders are not as easily distracted by cellphones and other items.

While it is true ATVs may not be compatible on all area roads, they would be a great mode of transportation on some.

Local cities and the county could mitigate related issues by designating ATV routes linking residential areas to shopping, restaurants and other locales. Those routes could take into consideration other factors, such as traffic volume and noise.

In short, allowing ATVs on city streets doesn’t have to be an all-or-none proposition. We believe it can be a planned approach that gives residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy their ATVs a little more, save some money and get around a little easier in the snow — provided they are willing to follow licensing and safety requirements, as well as the regular rules of the road.

Along the way, allowing ATVs may also open some doors for some much needed tourism growth. And it may provide a better way to link Lower Yakima Valley communities.

Let’s encourage municipal officials to take a look at how to incorporate this ever-increasing mode of transportation into our communities safely.