Blaze destroys truck complex

— What started out as a call for a possible propane fire Friday evening turned into a massive blaze that destroyed an automobile repair and parts complex at 181 Factory Road.

While nobody was injured in the fire that occurred about 5 p.m., one dog perished.

Only one person was working at the time in the building that housed 24/7 Transport, a trucking company and offices when it went up in flames.

“I was out on a service call,” worker Greg Stroh said. “When I opened the door, the furnace was on fire in the back. It was a waste-oil furnace.”

Stroh quickly hopped into a couple of trucks inside the building at 181 Factory Road and pulled them out.

“I saved a couple of those rigs before it burnt down,” he said.

But Stroh lost one of two dogs in the blaze.

“I grabbed my dog (Shanty) and let her go,” he said. “But my other dog (Heimdall) died.”

As Stroh was trying to save his dogs and trucks in the shop, dozens of looky loos filled the parking lot of Goodwill, 2840 E. Lincoln Ave. to watch the hundred-foot-plus high flames.

Propane or other fuel tanks ignited and exploded, sending large plumes of smoke, ash and debris into the cold night air.

With the temperature hovering at about 8 degrees, steam rose from fire hoses and water sprayed on the massive flames.

Firefighters close to the flames used snow to help keep their masks clear and to cool themselves .

At the height of the fire, flames could be seen from more than a mile away.

On Lincoln Avenue, flames appeared to shoot from the roof of Goodwill, but a canal and a few hundred yards separated the business from the fire.

24/7 Transport owner Andy Sharpe found out about the blaze from another tenant who called.

“For the most part,” the business is insured, he said.

Officials are still investigating the fire.

Further information was unavailable at press time.