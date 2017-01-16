Grandview candidates meeting set

GRANDVIEW — A Miss Grandview scholarship program informational meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday in Grandview High School library, 1601 W. Fifth St.
The deadline to participate in the scholarship program is Jan. 24, program co-director Michelle Denchel said.
Applications are available by calling Denchel at 509-840-1843.
The 2017-18 court will be selected during ceremonies at 7 p.m., April 15, on the Middle School stage, 1401 W. Second St.
