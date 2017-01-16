Plenty of excitement on the courts

— Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Prosser, Mabton and Bickleton boys basketball teams all posted wins this weekend.

Sunnyside defeated Eastmont, 68-58, on Saturday for its first league win of the season.

In 2A action, Prosser and Grandview played Friday. The Mustangs won, 76-36, over Quincy; Grandview lost, 54-67, to Selah.

Sunnyside Christian won both its games — 81-29 against Trout Lake and 77-35 against Klickitat/Glenwood;

Mabton lost 53-63 to DeSales and won, 49-44, over Dayton. Bickleton won, 55-41, against Klickitat and lost, 49-80, to Yakama Tribal.

Granger’s two games were not reported.

Prosser

The game against the Jackrabbits started slowly with neither team scoring in the first 3 minutes.

“Once we got going on defense, we clamped down and got the easy baskets,” Mustangs coach Ryan Allen said.

Scott Blakney opened the scoring with one of his trademark 3-pointers. He tallied a game high 26 points against Quincy.

His first basket spurred the team to a 21-6 lead.

Prosser outscored the Jackrabbits, 22-12, in the second quarter for a 43-18 halftime lead.

“It’s been a tough week,” Allen said.

The Mustangs were mourning the death of Dylan Bolt, a former player and brother of current teammate Tanner Bolt. In Dylan Bolt’s honor, the Mustangs donned bands with his name and jersey number for Friday’s game.

After the half, Prosser outscored Quincy, 33-18, to seal the win.

Nate Brown scored 15 points for Prosser, Noah Flores had 13 and Angel Rivera scored 11.

Trajan Trevino paced the Jackrabbits with 12 points.

Grandview

The Greyhounds had a rough night against Selah, losing Gunner Chronis to a concussion.

“He was taken from the gym to the hospital in an ambulance during the third quarter,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said.

He confirmed Chronis also needed stitches on an ear.

In the second quarter, Selah outscored Grandview, 22-6.

“We got in a hole and couldn’t dig out of it,” Medina said.

Gabe Esqueda scored a game-high 26 points. He was the only Greyhound in double digits.

“Gabe’s been doing a good job all year,” Medina said. “The boys have been focused on getting the ball inside to him.”

Calvin Herting led the Vikings with 18 points.

Mabton

The DeSales Fighting Irish edged Mabton on Friday.

Mabton took a 16-10 first-quarter lead, but the Irish surged. They outscored the home team 22-10 to take a 32-26 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vikings hit a cold streak, scoring 9 points. DeSales tallied 14.

Mabton outscored the Irish, 18-17, in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough.

“DeSales’ big men scored 37 points in the paint,” Mabton coach Kerry Griffin said. “They were a big challenge.”

The “big men” he talked about are 6-foot-5 Zach Leahy and 6-foot-2 Fischer Miedema, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Also scoring double digits for DeSales was 6-foot Matt Baumgart with 10 points.

Diego Garza led the Vikings with a game-high 20 points. He also had 8 rebounds.

Teammate Max Ruiz scored 15 points, while T.J. Benavidez tallied 10 and collected 5 boards.

Saturday’s game at Dayton went the Vikings’ way.

The teams were neck-and-neck throughout the first half, which ended in Dayton’s favor, 29-26. Both teams scored in single digits in the third quarter. Mabton outscored Dayton, 15-8, in the fourth.

Garza led with 16 points and Ruiz scored 12. Monti Ruiz led on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Ben Kleck paced Dayton with 17 points. Teammate Tanner Bren tallied 16.

“Good league win for us tonight,” Griffin said, adding the Vikings were happy to leave “… with a really hard-fought victory.”

Sunnyside Christian

The Knights had two decidedly strong games.

Trout Lake scored 8 points in each of the four quarters, whereas Sunnyside Christian dropped in 33 points in the first quarter alone Friday.

Klickitat/Glenwood fared a little better Saturday, scoring 5, 11, 9 and 10 points, respectively, in the first, second, third and fourth quarters. The Knights’ highest-scoring quarter was the first with 29.

Cade Bosma led Sunnyside Christian with 17 points Friday. Luke Wagenaar added 16 points.

On Saturday, Chance Marsh led the team with 20 points. Wagenaar scored 14, and Bosma and Justin Faber each scored 12.

Coach Dean Wagenaar said the team spread the scoring, as well as rebounding and steals in both games.

They forced Trout Lake to turn the ball over 27 times and recorded 20 steals.

The Knights forced 30 turnovers and collected 17 steals against Klickitat/Glenwood.

Bickleton

The Pirates outscored Klickitat, 8-5, in the first quarter Friday and outpaced the Vandals, 11-8, in the second for an 18-16 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Bickleton hit a hot streak, scoring 23 points; Klickitat tallied 10. The Vandals rallied in the fourth to outscore the Pirates, 18-13. But, the effort fell short.

Bickleton allowed the Vandals a few more turns at the charity stripe, where Klickitat went 5-of-10. The Pirates converted on 4-of-6 tries.

Cesareo Arriaga led the Pirates with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Easton Atchley of Klickitat also scored 24 points.

Bickleton’s Kyle Underwood scored 11 points, provided 8 assists and had 11 boards, while teammate Riley Brown tallied 11 points.

C.J. Strader led the team at the glass, collecting 14 boards.

Arriaga led the team against Yakama Tribal with 15 points, and Underwood scored 10. Strader had 12 boards. But the Eagles outscored the Pirates, 16-9, 24-8, 20-16 and 20-16.

Christian Vigil led Yakama Tribal with 14 points.

Sunnyside

The Grizzlies improved to 1-4 in league, 5-7 overall, with a win over Eastmont.

Sunnyside outscored the Wildcats 13-10 and 15-13 in the first two quarters for a 28-23 lead at halftime.

Eastmont outscored the Grizzlies by 2 points in the third quarter. But Sunnyside rallied to finish the game with a 23-15 fourth-quarter advantage.

Art Palacios scored a game-high 26 points for Sunnyside. Teammate Derrick Escamilla added 15, Taran Perez scored 11 and had 11 boards, and Will Bowman scored 10. Tye Cuello-Rosalez contributed 10 rebounds.

“Tye Cuello’s rebounds opened the door for the team to take the lead,” Sunnyside coach Geoff LaBrant said.

“The last four games have been productive and played with intensity in the third quarter,” he said. “That shows we are doing what we’ve gotta do.”