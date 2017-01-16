Registration extended

SUNNYSIDE — The registration deadline for the next session of “Strong Families” classes has been extended until Jan. 23, due to a late start because of the weather conditions.
Classes start Jan. 23 and are 5:30-8:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday in Pioneer Elementary School, 2101 E. Lincoln Ave.
Call 509-837-9629 for further information or go to sunnysideunited.org.
