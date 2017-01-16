Snow days affect schools

— Summer vacation may be delayed for students this year, thanks to snow days that will have to be made up.

Already this year, the Sunnyside School District has had four snow days, spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said Friday, the third consecutive day in which students started classes two hours late last week.

The construction and opening of the new Washington Elementary School building prompted officials last year to delay the start of the school year.

Since state law requires a minimum of 180 instructional days annually for students to advance, the district chose not to build in extra “snow days” to keep graduation on track for early June. Officials have not determined how to make up those days.

“We have not made any formal decisions,” Superintendent Kevin McKay said Friday. “I can tell you we will not use spring vacation as make-up.”

The Prosser School District didn’t plan for snow days either this year.

“I will be meeting with the teachers’ association this week to look at options,” Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said.

Tolcacher said students have four instructional days to make up, so far. “We normally add them on at the end of the year.”

Granger, too, has yet to decide how to handle school cancellations.

“We have not made any decisions yet about how to make up those days,” Superintendent Margarita Lopez said.

That’s not the case in Mabton, where school officials already have a plan in place to make up snow days, Superintendent Minerva Morales said.

“We have two snow days and four, two-hour delays,” she said. “But we have two snow days built into our calendar.”

Those days are March 3 and June 9.

“Any more snow days will be tagged onto the end of the year,” she said.

Graduation, slated for June 2, could be affected “depending on how many” more snow days are required, she said.

That holds true for Grandview schools as well.

Human Resources Executive Director Matt Mallery said the district has one make-up day built into the calendar, Feb. 17.

“We will be going to school on that day,” Mallery said, noting the district will also have to make up two more days at the end of the school year. Those make-up days will be June 12 and 13.

“We’ve had three (school day) cancellations and six (two-hour) delays,” he said. “If we continue to have more days, we’ll sit down with our teachers’ union and the calendar may be adjusted. If we have any change to the calendar, we will publicize that heavily.”

Sunnyside Christian School Principal Dean Wagenaar was unable to be reached for comment prior to press time.

— John Fannin contributed to this report.