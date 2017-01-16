There’s no business like snow business

— Snow shovels are flying off the shelves at area stores at breakneck speed, leaving many shoppers empty-handed.

Businesses have been hard-pressed to keep snow shovels and ice melt on hand the past two weeks.

“We just haven’t been able to keep them in stock,” Bleyhl Co-Op purchasing clerk Salvador Ramos said Friday. “We have scrambled to keep de-icing materials on the shelves.”

It’s the same story at Bi-Mart, Sunnyside Ace Hardware and other locations throughout the Lower Yakima Valley from Sunnyside to Prosser.

For a brief time Friday afternoon and early evening, customers could find snow-removal supplies at Sunnyside Ace after a truck arrived with 70 shovels and a few pallets of ice melt.

A store manager, Joe Guillen, expected them to disappear rapidly as word got out about the arrival.

Ace General Manager Rob Russell said he and his staff are working the warehouses for anything and everything they can get to remove snow.

From water softener salt to chemical ice-melting products to shovels and snow blowers, the demand has been overwhelming for many warehouses.

Unfortunately, many of those are “empty,” he said.

Still, when something shows up on inventory, his staff switches into high gear to bring in the hot-ticket items.

“Depending on who was in the store, the shovels vanished as soon as they appeared,” Riders True Value Hardware employee Armando Villarreal said. “A load of snow shovels that arrived last Tuesday was completely gone by Wednesday. He said the Grandview store doesn’t expect another shipment until tomorrow.

Ramos said Bleyhl is facing similar issues.

His store was expecting a shipment of snow-removal supplies, but the truck carrying those materials was — as of Friday — still stuck in Oregon.

Oregon was under a state of emergency last week because of snowfall and ice storms that closed interstates and hampered movement throughout the state.

Walmart, Bi-Mart and Del’s Feed and Farm Supply were also without snow shovels and de-icers.

However, Del’s manager Luis Bel Angel said he had plenty of straw to keep animals warm, as well as sand tubes and cat litter, which can be used as traction materials.



“As for shovels and ice melt, sorry, we’re completely out,” Bel Angel said.



Like other lower valley merchants, Bel Angel was awaiting a truck he hoped would have some shovels on the manifest.

“We are also out of snow boots,” Bel Angel said. “We have mud boots and we still have a limited supply of insulated gloves.”

Bi-Mart hardware department manager Rosa Ruiz said not only were there no shovels or ice melt, but the store was completely out of portable heaters.

“We don’t have any snow boots or gloves in stock,” she said. “We don’t expect to get any more shovels. There are none in our warehouses.”

Marty Brewer at Walmart said Friday there were only six heaters in his store.

“We absolutely have no snow shovels, ice melt, snow boots or gloves,” she said. “I’ve heard people are buying cat litter to put on pathways to help improve traction.”

Meanwhile, the 100 jugs of deicer weren’t expected to last long at Ace Hardware.

“But we may be getting in more of that next week,” Guillen said.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the 40s this week.



Sand and sandbags could be the next things customers will want to stock up on to protect against water damage and flooding as the snow melts.