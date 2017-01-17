Arboretum classes offered

— Interested in volunteering at the Yakima Area Arboretum?

Naturalist volunteer training programs classes will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 15, at the arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.



Training is designed to provide volunteers with knowledge of the local ecosystem so they can assist visitors to the arboretum.



Volunteers will also be asked to host stations at the 2017 Arbor Day festival.

Call 509-248-7337 to register for either class.