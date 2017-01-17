Arboretum classes offered

YAKIMA — Interested in volunteering at the Yakima Area Arboretum?
Naturalist volunteer training programs classes will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 15, at the arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
Training is designed to provide volunteers with knowledge of the local ecosystem so they can assist visitors to the arboretum.
Volunteers will also be asked to host stations at the 2017 Arbor Day festival.
Call 509-248-7337 to register for either class.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment