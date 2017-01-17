Board to hear complaint

SUNNYSIDE — The School Board will receive and evaluate a complaint or charge brought against a board member or staff person.
The board meets at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday for an executive session in the Denny Blaine building, 810 E. Custer Ave.
No action is planned following the closed-door meeting.
The board was initially scheduled to have the executive session during a work session on Jan. 9. The meeting was canceled due to snow and poor road conditions.
Other items on the Jan. 9 agenda included discussions on Superintendent Kevin McKay’s evaluation and a board retreat. They are not on Wednesday’s agenda.
