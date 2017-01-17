Board to name new member

PROSSER — A new School Board member will be appointed tomorrow.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the district office, 1126 Meade Ave. to name a replacement for Bill Jenkin. He resigned after being elected to the state legislature.
