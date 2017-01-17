Burn bans announced

— Due to stagnant air conditions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has declared a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation through Wednesday.

The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning, including camping and recreational fires. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt.

Under the order, residents are required to reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including excess driving and idling of vehicles and the use of woodstoves and fireplaces.

Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency officials will today review a Stage 2 burn ban for Yakima County. The ban was issued Friday due to air stagnation.