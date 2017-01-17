Road-use fee could replace gas tax

— You could be paying by the mile rather than the gallon if a new program by the state Department of Transportation becomes the taxing standard.

This fall, a 30-month pilot program experimenting with driving distance-based fees instead of a fuel-purchase tax begins. About 2,000 volunteers will test one of four payment systems and vote on a preferred method.

The payment systems are:

A year-long permit allowing motorists to drive unlimited miles.

Using a smartphone signal to track miles traveled, with charges based on the time period covered.

Odometer-based charges.

Being taxed on an in-vehicle, automated mileage meter with optional GPS features.

Transportation Executive Director Reema Griffith said the program is designed to offer the maximum number of options to meet motorists’ needs.

“To assume one-size-fits-all is not going to work,” she said. “There are different levels of technology that should depend on the person in question. We want to allow flexibility and give consumers options.”

The program will only charge individuals for driving on Washington roads and not private property such as farms or business parking lots. But charges would apply to all local, state and federal public roads.

The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $3.8 million program with participants from five transportation regions statewide.

So, participants would not actually be charged. They would continue to pay current gas taxes.

A few states already have road-usage tax structures available, including Oregon.

If Washington’s program becomes law, gas taxes would continue to be levied on out-of-state motorists.

Washington Trucking Association Vice President Frank Riordan questions whether the program’s complexity would be efficient.

“We have a vested interest in the procedure and how it would relate to trucking and the concern right now is, ‘How do we collect the charges?’” Riordan said.

Griffith worries without road-use charges, the gas tax will generate less revenue as gasoline use declines.

“It would be like scooping up water with a paper cup,” she said. “You can only do it for so long.”

Washington currently has the second-highest gas tax in the nation.