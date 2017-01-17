State library changes Feb. 1

— A reading room open by appointment only and front lobby computer stations are among the changes planned at the Washington State Library, 6880 Capitol Blvd..

The changes are effective Feb. 1.

“Over the past two decades, the role of the Washington State Library has evolved from serving as a traditional public library to that of a research library,” State Librarian Cindy Aden said.

Aden said the library will continue to offer reference assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the “Ask a Librarian” live chat by phone at 360-704-5200.