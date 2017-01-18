Maria Isabel Rosas, infant, of Sunnyside, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Sunnyside.



She was born Friday, Jan 13, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Friday Jan. 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be noon, Friday, Jan. 20, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.