Nancee Veiga, 77, of Mabton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at her home in Mabton.

Nancee is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dominick Veiga, Jr.





She was born in Battle Creek, Mich., to Peter Wlinich and Violet Sundberg, July 8, 1939.

She is survived by her children, Dominick Veiga of Tacoma, Grace (Vance) Garland of San Jose, Calif., Monica Veiga of Mabton and Victor (Tammy) Veiga of Prosser; grandchildren, Jessica (Kenny) Martinez, Jacob Witherel (Gena Stephenson), Wade Witherel, Tabitha Veiga, Darrian Witherel, Trevor Veiga, Lauren Veiga, Nathan Veiga, Anthony Garland and honorary grandson, Skyler Joseph; great-grandchildren, Paisley Witherel and Dominick Witherel; her devoted brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Brenda Veiga of Sunnyside; nieces and nephew, Karen Sheehan, Anthony Veiga, Jennifer Melendrez and Corrin Veiga and their spouses and children.

Nancee and Dominick raised their children in Chino, Calif.

She was extremely active in her children’s lives and well known and adored by the school kids at St. Margaret Mary School and Chino High School.

She was an avid gardener, involved in many forms of art; including painting, drawing and ceramics. She passed this on to each of her granddaughters.

Her days were filled with bird watching, especially the hummingbirds.

In her younger years she was a singer in a band.

She loved the beach.

Facebook allowed her to reconnect with so many friends and family, which meant a great deal to her.

Nancee was a member of the Nouvella Club of Sunnyside.

Her joyful spirit and warmth will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Smith Funeral Home, 528 S. Eighth St., Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, WA. 98944. Website:

http://heartlinkshospice.org/donatenow/. Those wishing to sign Nancee’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

