Richard Leroy Thompson, 76, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Toppenish.

Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.