Richard Leroy Thompson, 76, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 14, 2017, in Sunnyside.
He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Toppenish.
Viewing will be from 9-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment