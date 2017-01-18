Wet season building basin supply

— The newest Office of Columbia River forecast says the Columbia River Basin will have more water for irrigation and domestic use by 2035, but that those gains come when demand is low.

Additionally, less water arrives when demand is high, and the irrigation season may be earlier and longer, officials said.

The state Department of Ecology created the Office of the Columbia River in 2006 to monitor water supplies here, and update the forecast every five years.

Agricultural demand for water in the entire basin is expected to decrease by 4.96 percent over the next 20 years, according to the forecast.

That’s due to an earlier and wetter growing season, as well as a shift toward crops that use less water.

Meanwhile, hydropower demand may increase by 6 percent to 22 percent over the forecast period.

The report focuses on surface water supplies, which reflect water availability before withdrawal.

Water found in underground aquifers is not included.

The forecast, which looks ahead 20 years and is more than 200 pages long, uses a number of complex simulations to calculate surface water supply and irrigation demand.

It maps water movement, crop use and reservoirs.

The forecast looks at the entire basin, except the area below Bonneville Dam.

According to the report, 2035 stream flows in the Columbia and other rivers in Eastern Washington — such as the Yakima — are likely to dip below target levels.

“The OCR takes a holistic, rather than a piecemeal, look — where lawsuits and courts were once deciding,” spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder said. “Instead of processing (challenges) one-by-one, the program makes sure there is a pool of water readily available without legal entanglement.”

The creation of the Office of the Columbia River in 2006 represented a forward-thinking approach to water management, the manager said.

The forecast receives input from individuals, cities, tribes, irrigation districts, bureaus and departments affected by water in the basin.

The Columbia River Policy Advisory Group meets publicly 3-7 times a year to provide input and discuss river issues.

This legislative session, Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed allocating more than $33 million to the Columbia River program.

However, some legislators worry about the fate of funding for other Columbia River Basin projects during this legislative session.

“Two years ago, I had a bill funding water supplies and stormwater control costing $6 billion over 10-15 years,” Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, said. “We haven’t been able to find an acceptable source of revenue.

“This year, we still have to find funding for education and mental health, so I don’t see us getting anything this year — not in the capital budget.”

That bill, which did not pass, makes him worry about future projects.

Phil Rigdon, deputy director of the Yakama Indian Nation Department of Natural Resources and a member of the Columbia River Policy Advisory Group, said the forecast is a useful tool for planning and mitigating water disagreements.

“The report is a good reference. The activities we’re trying to move forward on — that the document informs — are most important to me,” Rigdon said. “Making sure there is water to support fish allows us to continue our way of life.”

Evan Sheffels, associate director of government relations at the Washington Farm Bureau, stresses how much more litigious water issues were before the office was created.

“We had a lot more litigation and paralysis before this program was adopted into law. The one certainty in water is litigation. More so than drought,” Sheffels said. “Political leaders should factor in the extent to which the OCR has already resolved conflicts instead of involving lawyers.”

The forecast doesn’t affect the 1964 Columbia River Treaty between Canada and the U.S., or tribal rights.

The treaty authorized the construction of dams on the Columbia River that benefit both countries.

Tribal rights, on the other hand, make forecasting difficult because the legal issues are “beyond the scope of the forecast,” the document said.