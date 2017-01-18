Working on the Roza

Dave Rollinger/Roza Irrigation District
Roza Irrigation District workers pour concrete yesterday to install an equipment ramp in the Roza Main canal near Moxee. Crews heated the ground with a glycol heater. The remaining sections will be poured later this week.
