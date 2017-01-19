Cornelis Bestebreur, 86, of Sunnyside, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Goudswaard, Netherlands.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will follow the graveside services at Netherlands Reformed Congregation Church, 1505 Grant Ave., Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.