Enjoy winter sleigh rides

UNION GAP — The horse-drawn group of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum is offering free sleigh rides from noon to 3 p.m. at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St.
Drinking hot cocoa while warming up around the fire pits is part of the experience, organizers said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment