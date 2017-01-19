Hair-raising experience

Kimberly Starr
Prosser High School improvisation students, left to right, Alyssa Garcia, Alyssa Mendez, Rocio Scotto, Miguel Orr and Gerald Lemmon rehearse a scene in preparation for the school’s Theatre Arts Showcase next Tuesday. See Page 4 for more coverage.
