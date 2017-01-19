Ice Gala opens

— The Numerica Credit Union Winter Ice Gala will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave.

The ice gala is just one of the ice-related activities the center is offering, marketing manager Bre Hinkle said.

“In May, we are looking forward to Stars on Ice at the center,” Hinkle said.

For tickets to the gala or to the Stars on Ice event, visit towntoyotacenter.com.