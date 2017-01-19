Mabton dealing with organized burglary spree

— Burglaries have gone from few and far between to nearly every week in this Lower Yakima Valley city.

There were 35 burglary reports in 2016, compared to 4 the year before.

“We’re getting killed on burglaries,” Police Chief Phin Haglin said. “We have an organized group hitting residences in the city and in the county. I’ve had guys working 12-hour shifts in the last three months trying to catch them.”

The city’s previous high mark in the past five years was 9 in 2014, followed by 8 in 2013 and 6 in 2012.

Haglin said the group responsible for the burglaries is not a criminal gang like the Nortenos or Surenos, but “… just a gang of neer-do-wells working together to support their drug habits.”

They use flashlights and whistles to signal officer locations, Haglin said.

“I had an officer go out on a domestic violence call,” he said. “He saw a flashlight flashing and sure enough there was a burglary in that area within an hour of the officer leaving.”

The issue is compounded by fear.

“People are scared of them and see stuff and don’t want to tell us,” Haglin said. “It’s been very frustrating.”

There is a positive trend in Mabton’s crime statistics, as assaults dropped from 17 in 2015 to 10 last year.

The 2016 assault numbers are less than half of the 23 reported in 2012.

“Most of those are typically domestic violence assaults,” Haglin said. “I hope that means everybody is getting a long better. We’ve done some education and presentations with parents, so maybe it’s helping a little bit.”

While burglary is much of the focus for Haglin’s department, his officers are also dealing with related crime increases.

The burglary spike is increasing the city’s number of fraud cases, he said.

Mabton had 14 frauds reported in 2016, a jump from 4 in 2015, none in 2014, 1 in 2013 and 3 in 2012.

“Fraud primarily comes from the fruits of the burglaries,” Haglin said. “It’s an ancillary crime.”

Checks and credit cards grabbed in burglaries are used at the store, he said.

Mabton’s officers are working in partnership with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, which last year reported a nearly 50 percent jump in burglaries in unincorporated areas of the Lower Yakima Valley. They rose from 183 in 2015 to 269 in 2016.

“We and the Sheriff’s office have a mutual problem,” Haglin said of the burglary ring. “What makes me crazy is that we work and spend a lot of extra hours, but they’re one step ahead of us.”

He’s concerned the spate of property crimes could lead to tragedy in this small town.

“My fear is that one of these days they’re going to walk in on somebody who’s home and it’s going to end tragically,” Haglin said.

“The burglars aren’t armed, but some of the homeowners are,” he said. “They have every right to defend themselves, but it would still be a tragedy. I’d much rather catch them than address that horrible aftermath.”

— Editor’s note: This is the third in a five-part series on crime rates in the Lower Yakima Valley.