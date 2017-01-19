Music students in concert

— More than 80 piano and violin students will come together for an ensemble recital at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2000 E. Lincoln Ave.

The Sunn Valley Music Teachers Association’s students will present 13 numbers in duet style, with as many as eight pianists playing any given composition, music teacher Sarah Wise said.

She said the recital is a rare chance for the students to play in orchestra style.

The public is welcome to attend at no charge.