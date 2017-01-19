Residents see hope, dread in Trump

Inauguration to have a lower valley flavor The Daily Sun WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is 9 a.m. in front of the Capitol. His day ends with inaugural balls catered by a team that includes a Granger man. Tomorrow night, Trump, Pence and their wives will appear at three official inaugural balls. Chef Michael Zuniga, a 2001 Granger High School graduate, will be among those catering inauguration events for 30,000 guests. Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration Bible and a Bible Trump’s mother gave him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Afterward, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

— President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow has residents feeling both hope and fear about future changes.

“I am worried about what’s going to happen when Trump becomes president,” Thomas Peterson said. “I’m very appreciative of President Obama making it possible for me to have health insurance and dental coverage to get my teeth taken care of for the first time in a number of years.”

Trump indicated during the campaign he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, also called “Obamacare,” and the House of Representatives just last week pushed through legislation seeking to do just that.

Peterson, a local precinct committee officer for the Democratic party, said a lack of insurance 20 years ago, was a factor in his mother’s decision not to seek care when she had a heart attack.

She died in 2013, from health complications in part due to the heart issue, he said.

“If she had insurance, maybe she’d still be here,” he said.

“Obamacare” isn’t perfect,” Peterson said, noting recent jumps in insurance rates. But it’s at least offering coverage.

“Instead of gutting it, I’d like to see them just fix the issues,” he said.

Patients and staff at Yakima Neighborhood Health, which has offices in Sunnyside and Granger, share Peterson’s trepidation about Trump.

“We’re hearing from both patients and employees that they are very concerned about the uncertainty,” spokeswoman Leah Ward said. “They keep hearing different messages in the national media.”

The message from Neighborhood Health officials is one of tempered optimism.

What we tell patients is that community health centers have enjoyed bi-partisan support since the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Ward said. “George W. Bush actually expanded them greatly to get health care to people who can’t afford it.”

The message Neighborhood Health officials are hearing from national lawmakers is that Congress is unlikely to “kick people off” of health insurance plans, Ward said.

And if Congress repeals “Obamacare,” the impact would be gradual.

“What we’re hearing from policy makers is that it would take at least two years,” Ward said.

Prosser Councilwoman Mary Ruth Edwards, a Republican, said Trump can bring positive change, but will need help.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot more than just his leadership to make America great again. He’s got to get the support of the American people, and Congress, to do it.”

She hopes that support begins tomorrow.

“It will be interesting to see how the inauguration on Friday goes,” Edwards said. “Will the promised disruptions occur? Or will the protestors go home and pout for the next four years, ever playing the victims?”

Yet, Trump’s own tone during the campaign included anti-immigration rhetoric and a plan to build a wall at the border with Mexico.

That concerns Carlos Olivares, chief executive officer for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.

“During the 2016 election season, we heard extremely divisive language about immigrants, undocumented community members, and people from other countries,” Olivares said. “As a result, many of our friends, family, and patients are concerned about what the future might hold.”

He said that division runs counter to his agency’s mission.

“The commitment of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has been and will always be for the safety and well-being of all community members regardless of their country of origin, or immigration status,” Olivares said. “For almost 40 years, we have served and cared for seasonal and migrant farmworkers, some of whom were and are undocumented.”

A Trump presidency could harm that commitment, he said.

Zillah Mayor Gary Clark, a Republican state committeeman, is an unabashed Trump backer and sees hope for an improved economy.

“I like the fact he gets on the phone and calls people,” Clark said. “He’s very direct… he doesn’t always have his underlings do his work for him. Being in business, I know where he’s coming from I understand it.

Peterson is not a Trump fan, but he’s approaching tomorrow’s inauguration with a perspective learned from his mother and grandmother.

“You may not like the person who is president, but you have to respect the office,” Peterson said.