Thaw on the way

— The National Weather Service, which called for yesterday’s temperatures to reach the high 30s, are again predicting a warm-up today and tomorrow, with highs of 43 and 37, respectively, in Sunnyside.

It was anything but a warming trend yesterday, as a highway is closed as of press time and a school board vacancy will have to wait another day due to an ice storm.

Icy roads caused the Prosser School Board to cancel a special meeting tonight to pick a new board member. The meeting to pick Bill Jenkin’s replacement had not been re-scheduled as of press time.

Interstate 90 was closed both east and westbound due to poor weather.

“Crews have assessed conditions and determined that the (Snoqualmie) pass will not open today or tonight,” state transportation officials said last night.

Yakima County Democrats’ Central Committee canceled a meeting tonight. The group was scheduled to select officers for the 15th legislative district.

Flights at the Yakima Airport were grounded for 20 hours due to freezing rain.

“The Yakima Airport re-opened following a closure that began yesterday evening,” Yakima spokesman Randy Beehler said.

The National Weather Service originally forecast a warm-up yesterday after freezing rain Tuesday night.

However, a winter weather advisory for the ice storm originally set to end at 6 p.m. yesterday was extended to midnight.

Granger schools closed yesterday and were again out today. Toppenish and Wapato also closed today.

Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton, Zillah, Prosser and Paterson schools were on two-hour delays today.

Weather officials admit this system has been a challenge for forecasters.

“It’s been a tough one to predict,” meteorologist Mary Wister said. “The cold air is having a hard time scouring out of the Yakima Basin.”

She said the gradual warm-up should prevent heavy flooding, but officials are keeping an eye on the Naches and Klickitat rivers.