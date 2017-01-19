RICHLAND — “The Best of Bette: A tribute to the divine Miss M” is back by popular demand at the Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Written by and starring Cathy Kelly with musical arrangements by Steve Haberman, the show features highlights of singer Bette Midler’s career.
