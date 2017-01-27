1977: Car lot fire causes $500,000 in damages

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

The Sunnyside Buggy Company advertised an oversupply of new buggies. The owners offered a special $100 trade-in of old buggies at the community’s next Market Day sale.

The State board of health reported a case of rabies in a hog owned by Frank Stewart of Sunnyside. Residents were warned to keep their dogs muzzled.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

The host Outlook High School debate team of Ruth Anderson, Mildred Scheidler and Mabel Skinner defeated the Yakima High School debate team.

The Rev. Adams announced a move into the former Weed family home, located between Sunnyside and Lichty.

80 YEARS AGO (1937)

The Busy Minds and Nimble Fingers Club met at the home of Eleanor Harris.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

An initiation ceremony for new members of the Sunnyside Order of Rainbow Girls included Rita Cushney, Mary Ellen Walthousen, Patricia Moon, Arlene Allen, Jacqueline Moon, Phyllis Ritchey and Beatrice Herland. Mrs. Carl Rinehold was the order’s mother advisor.

Kit Wellborn was installed as the Noble Grand of the Sunnyside Lodge No. 149, I.O.O.F. (International Order of Oddfellows). Other officers included Olay Trelstad, Charley Cecil and Dick Carey.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

Icy streets and sidewalks caused a lot of falls and sent several people to the Valley Memorial Hospital emergency room. Broken bones, cuts and lacerations were reported.

Mr. and Mrs. Eithel Spradlin of Victory Way, celebrated the birth of a son, born at 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 1. He joined three siblings.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

The leads in the spring musical Girl Crazy were announced. Mrs. Jan Brown of Bickleton played Kate and Robert Young of Sunnyside played Zoll. Other leads included Molly, played by Mrs. Vera Freepons of Grandview, and Johnny, played by Jerry St. George of Sunnyside. Specialty dancers were included Dixie Ball of Sunnyside and Meredith Vance of Grandview.



40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Sunnyside firefighters braved freezing temperatures to aid the Grandview Fire Department in fighting a fire at Grandview’s Anderson Motors. The estimated damage to the business was set at $500,000. It included. 15 cars, equipment and parts.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Bill Clingan of Sunnyside trapped a 50-pound female beaver, that had been making its home in the bank of Washout Drainage Ditch, near Factory Road. The animal was relocated to the Yakima Wildlife Area near the Yakima River.

Granger’s Jonathan Moon was the district winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Voice of Democracy speech contest. The topic was “The Challenge of American Citizenship.”

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

An open house celebrated the new Sunnyside Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

David and Margaret Padgham marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a mass and family gathering.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

The new minimum wage ($7.93) was predicted to impact more than just paychecks as local employers struggled to keep wages higher.

Fire Captain Paul Filicetti was awarded the Sunnyside Fire Department’s Career Firefighter of the Year accolade. Sunnyside Policewoman Melissa Rodriguez was selected as Officer of the Year.