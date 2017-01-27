Child’s library day planned

GRANDVIEW — Feb. 4 has been designated as “Take Your Child to the Library” at the local library, 311 Division St.
Parents may introduce children to the library, enjoying games, crafts through self-guided activities offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fog, stagnant air advisories issued January 27, 2017
GRANDVIEW — Feb. 4 has been designated as “Take Your Child to the Library” at the local library, 311 Division St.
Parents may introduce children to the library, enjoying games, crafts through self-guided activities offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment