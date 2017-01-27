Church plans dinner

ZILLAH — A winter gala to raise money for summer camp scholarships is planned from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Zillah Fellowship Church, 203 W. Centennial Drive. A dinner and silent auction will be featured. Call 509-829-6084 for tickets.
