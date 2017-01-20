It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband and brother, Cornelius Bestebreur.

Born Feb.12, 1930, in Geervliet, Zuid Holland, Netherlands, the oldest child of Marie and Floris Bestebreur.

Loving husband to Jane den Hoed, married May 12, 1995.

Cornie passed away at Sunnyside Community Hospital on Jan. 17, 2017.

He was a carpenter and he attended Trade School in Oud-Beijerland, Zuid Holland.

He immigrated to Montana at 19 years of age, in 1950.



Cornie was drafted into the U. S. Army and served from 1954-1956, stationed in Germany.



Sunnyside has been his home since 1956.

In 1958, Cornie and his brother, Chris, began working together in construction.

After he retired, he tended his grape vineyards.

Cornie is survived by his wife, Jane; brother, Chris (Ethel) Bestebreur; sisters, Jennie (Len) van Oort, Lena van Hoepen, Coba (Bill) Goudzwaard and Maria (Henry) Schut; numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Floris Bestebreur and younger brother, Leendert Bestebreur.

He will be sorely missed.



Cornie was a loving, caring husband to Jane and a wonderful brother and uncle.



Always a quick smile.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will follow graveside services at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation Church, 1505 Grant Avenue, Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.