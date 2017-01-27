Local ESL classes set

— Yakima Valley College is now enrolling students for fall quarter English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at 500 W. Main St.

Call 509-882-7000 for details.

Classes are also offered on the Yakima Campus: South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-574-6850, and the Toppenish Learning Center, 720 W. Third Ave., 509-834-4550.