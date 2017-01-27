OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, January 23 – Turkey tetrazzini, tossed green salad with tomatoes, baked broccoli cheddar rice, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Tuna casserole, peas, coleslaw, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, January 26 – Reuben sandwich, sauerkraut, coleslaw, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, January 27 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 23 – Oatmeal, raisins, hot cinnamon apples, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Cereal, tropical fruit, orange juice, cheese stick, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Breakfast burrito, fresh kiwi, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Pancakes with syrup, apple juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Breakfast granola cups, peach slices, fresh strawberries, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Taco soup, cucumber slices, red pepper strips, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, tortilla chips, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Waffles, sausage patty, baby carrots, edamame, strawberries and bananas, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Chicken tetrazzini, cucumber slices, broccoli florets, apricot halves, fresh kiwi, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Fish sticks, roasted red potatoes with ketchup, tomato wedges with ranch dressing, grapes, peach slices, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 23 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Cinnamon roll, fruit cup, orange slices, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad with cucumber salsa, apricots, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Deli sandwich, Sun Chips with hummus, carrots, celery, pears, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, broccoli, grahams, apple slices, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Hot dog on a bun, Doritos, veggies, pineapple, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 23 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 27 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Whole grain corndog, tots, carroteenies, pears, milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Lasagna penne pasta, Romaine salad with ranch dressing, cucumbers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, pinto beans, oranges, milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Chili with beans, Romaine salad with ranch dressing, pears, cinnamon, milk.
Friday, January 27 – Chicken and cheese sandwich, Romaine lettuce, broccoli, Sun Chips, snack grapes, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun, broccoli, carroteenies with low fat ranch dressing, whole kernel corn, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Whole wheat pizza, chopped Romaine salad with low fat ranch dressing, celery sticks, chick peas, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Beef sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, green beans, red peppers, carroteenies, apple, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, broccoli, tropical fruit cocktail, cookie packet, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun with mustard and ketchup, French fries, chick peas, celery sticks, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 23 – French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Pancakes and sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Grape uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – NO SCHOOL.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Chicken and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Chili con carne, shepherd’s grain cornbread, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Turkey ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, vegetable bean soup, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Spaghetti with meat, whole grain dinner roll, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – NO SCHOOL
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 23 – Fruity Cheerios cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – French toast stick, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Yogurt, crackers, fruit slices, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Breakfast pizza, fruit slices, raisins, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Trix cereal, whole train toast, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 23 – Chicken nuggets, proball, carrots and Romaine with dip, Satsuma orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 24 – Taco snack, bean salsa, carrots with dip, fresh pear, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 25 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickles, baby bakers, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, January 26 – Italian dunkers with sauce, cucumbers, jicama, Satsuma orange, variety milk.
Friday, January 27 – Toasted cheese sandwich, celery, snap peas, fresh apple, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment