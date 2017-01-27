OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, January 23 – Turkey tetrazzini, tossed green salad with tomatoes, baked broccoli cheddar rice, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Tuna casserole, peas, coleslaw, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, January 26 – Reuben sandwich, sauerkraut, coleslaw, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, January 27 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 23 – Oatmeal, raisins, hot cinnamon apples, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Cereal, tropical fruit, orange juice, cheese stick, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Breakfast burrito, fresh kiwi, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Pancakes with syrup, apple juice, peach slices, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Breakfast granola cups, peach slices, fresh strawberries, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Taco soup, cucumber slices, red pepper strips, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, tortilla chips, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Waffles, sausage patty, baby carrots, edamame, strawberries and bananas, peach slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Cheese zombie, ranch potato wedges, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Chicken tetrazzini, cucumber slices, broccoli florets, apricot halves, fresh kiwi, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Fish sticks, roasted red potatoes with ketchup, tomato wedges with ranch dressing, grapes, peach slices, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 23 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Cinnamon roll, fruit cup, orange slices, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Bean and cheese burrito, green salad with cucumber salsa, apricots, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Deli sandwich, Sun Chips with hummus, carrots, celery, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Chicken nuggets, tater tots, broccoli, grahams, apple slices, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Hot dog on a bun, Doritos, veggies, pineapple, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 23 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 27 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Whole grain corndog, tots, carroteenies, pears, milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Lasagna penne pasta, Romaine salad with ranch dressing, cucumbers, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, pinto beans, oranges, milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Chili with beans, Romaine salad with ranch dressing, pears, cinnamon, milk.

Friday, January 27 – Chicken and cheese sandwich, Romaine lettuce, broccoli, Sun Chips, snack grapes, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun, broccoli, carroteenies with low fat ranch dressing, whole kernel corn, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Whole wheat pizza, chopped Romaine salad with low fat ranch dressing, celery sticks, chick peas, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Beef sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, green beans, red peppers, carroteenies, apple, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, broccoli, tropical fruit cocktail, cookie packet, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun with mustard and ketchup, French fries, chick peas, celery sticks, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 23 – French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Pancakes and sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Grape uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – NO SCHOOL.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Chicken and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Chili con carne, shepherd’s grain cornbread, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Turkey ham sandwich on a whole grain bun, vegetable bean soup, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Spaghetti with meat, whole grain dinner roll, fresh assorted fruit, variety of fresh vegetables, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – NO SCHOOL

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, January 23 – Fruity Cheerios cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – French toast stick, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Yogurt, crackers, fruit slices, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Breakfast pizza, fruit slices, raisins, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Trix cereal, whole train toast, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, January 23 – Chicken nuggets, proball, carrots and Romaine with dip, Satsuma orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, January 24 – Taco snack, bean salsa, carrots with dip, fresh pear, variety milk.

Wednesday, January 25 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickles, baby bakers, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, January 26 – Italian dunkers with sauce, cucumbers, jicama, Satsuma orange, variety milk.

Friday, January 27 – Toasted cheese sandwich, celery, snap peas, fresh apple, variety milk.