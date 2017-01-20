Weather advisories issued for Lower Yakima Valley, again

— After a slight break in wintry weather yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued new advisories for the Lower Yakima Valley.

Granger, Sunnyside, Mabton and Bickleton are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. tomorrow. Grandview, Prosser and Benton City are under a freezing fog advisory also until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The Weather Service is predicting more freezing rain and snow for the area from Sunnyside north and west.

Accumulations of up to 2 inches of snow are predicted for the Lower Yakima Valley. The Bickleton area could get 1-3 inches of new snow.

“Roadways will likely become snow- and ice-covered, creating hazardous conditions,” the Weather Service said.

From Grandview east, the Weather Service said freezing fog will persist, with visibility less than a quarter-mile in some areas.

“This fog can make road surfaces and sidewalks slick,” the Weather Service said. “Motorists should use caution and slow down as visibilities will be reduced and stopping will be difficult due to black ice.”

The Weather Service is advising motorists to “be alert for frost on bridge decks.”