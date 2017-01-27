Woman on Dean’s list

NEWBURG, Ore. — Lisa Leyendekker of Sunnyside was named to the George Fox University Dean’s List for 2016 fall semester.
She is a junior majoring in theatre.
An undergraduate student must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above to be named to the list.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment