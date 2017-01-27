Women’s march takes off

YAKIMA — A march to affirm women living in Central Washington will be at 10 a.m. tomorrow, beginning at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima, 225 N. Second St.
Walkers will gather at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Second Street.
The march will cover 1.5 miles.
For details call Carole Sahlstand at 509-453-3105.
