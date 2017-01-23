Bickleton splits weekend games

— The Pirates won, 57-44, Friday against Trout Lake, and fell, 36-84, to Sunnyside Christian.

Scoring 17 points apiece against Trout Lake were Kyle Underwood and Riley Brown. Underwood also had 12 rebounds and Brown had 8.

C.J. Strader led the defense with 14 boards.

Trout Lake’s leading scorer was Jonathan Avila with 13 points.

Against the Knights, Underwood was the Pirates’ leading scorer with 11 points.