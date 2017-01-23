Anthony “Tony” Charles Graham, 50, of Sunnyside passed away Jan. 18, 2017 in Sunnyside.

Mr. Graham was born June 6, 1966 in Sunnyside.

At Mr. Graham’s request, no formal services will be held.

Those wishing to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.