Israel Plata, 72 of Prosser, WA. went into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 22, 1944 to Manuel and Domatila Plata in Hidalgo County, Texas. During his early years, he worked with his family as farm laborers. Israel was a dedicated worker and since he was the oldest of his siblings, he took a lot responsibility to help his mother and father in the household.

In 1957 Israel came to Washington State to work and live in Prosser. On Sept. 6, 1969, he married Angela Aguayo in Prosser. He was a member of the Prosser Catholic Church.

He was a hardworking and dedicated man, who did a great job raising his family.

His hobbies included gardening, yard work, and taking morning walks with his wife, Angela. He enjoyed going on family trips to the Oregon Coast in the summer. Israel also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Francisco, who was also his best friend. Israel loved and cherished his grandchildren and they will deeply miss him.

Israel is survived by his loving wife Angela, his six children Israel Plata Jr., Richard, Tony, Melinda, Melissa and Daniel Plata. He is also survived by his siblings Francisco, Juan (Elena), Oralia (Raul) Arumbul, Rick (Ruth), Miles (Yolanda), Rosie (Joe) Riojas, Eddy (Rosa), and Armando (Patty) Plata, his beloved grandchildren Christina, Steven, Cristian, Fernando, Marc, Priscilla, Juan, and Ashley. He also had 5 great grand-children and had numerous extended family and relatives Cisneros, Zamora, and Cortinas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery.

