Anthony “Tony” Charles Graham, 50, of Sunnyside, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his home in Sunnyside.

Tony was born June 28, 1966, to David and Leona (Underwood) Graham, in Sunnyside.

He received his education in Sunnyside and attended Perry Technical Institute.

Tony worked at Darigold for 25 years.

He loved his family and spending time with his children. His children truly meant everything to him and he cherished every moment he spent with them.

He enjoyed family barbecues and watching football.

Tony is survived by his children, Michael and girlfriend, Jessica, Amanda and her boyfriend, Isreal, and Andie Rose and her boyfriend, Brandon; his mother, Leona Graham; brother, Tim (Joyce) Graham; sisters, Virginia Smith and her boyfriend, Sam, and Valerie (David) Eshelman.

He is also survived by his former wife, Patty Graham; and grandchildren, Deici and Chase.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, David Graham and brother, Richard Graham.

At Tony’s request, there will be no formal services.

Those wishing to sign Tony’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.