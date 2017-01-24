Banquet scheduled

GRANGER — The Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet is 5 p.m., March 11, in the high school commons, 315 Mentzer Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Community awards will be presented throughout the meal. A silent auction and entertainment are also planned.
Call 509-854-7304 for reservations.
