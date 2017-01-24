Engineering, kids’ style

YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s Engineering Department will host “Engineering Day for Kids” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, in the Hopf Union Building activity center.
It will feature hands-on activities to help children explore connections between math, science and engineering.
Call: 509-574-4752 for details or to register.
