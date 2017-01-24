Holocaust survivor visits area schools

GRANDVIEW — Second-generation holocaust survivor Doris Berg shared stories of her mother’s escape from Prague during World War II with students today.
Berg told of her grandparent’s death in Auschwitz and how the entire family eventually made it to America.
After her presentation, Berg took questions from students.
The presentation is the culmination of the work Harriet Thompson Elementary School fifth grade students have put into learning about the Holocaust, officials said.
“It’s a chance for them to hear, first hand, what they’ve been studying about in books,” district spokeswoman Elena Olmstead said.
She said the presentation was made possible by a partnership between the school and Holocaust Center for Humanity of Seattle.
