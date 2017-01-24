Maria V. Martinez, 85, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Santa Rosa, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A service will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.