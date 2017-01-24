Maria V. Martinez, 85, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Santa Rosa, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
A service will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment