Eva Mae Oliver, 92, of Yakima, formerly of the Lower Yakima Valley, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Yakima.
She was born March 28, 1924, in St. Charles, Mich.
Private family graveside services will be at Montecito Memorial Park near Loma Linda, Calif.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
