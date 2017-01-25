Maria Villarreal Martinez, 85, of Sunnyside, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Maria was born in Santa Rosa, Texas, Aug. 24, 1931.

Her family moved to Elsa, Texas, when she was a young girl. It was there she met and married Manuel Martinez in June, 1945.

They moved to Washington in 1963, as migrant workers often do.

She worked hard for her family until the ripe age of 73, when her body had finally told her it was time for her to rest and enjoy the rest of her life.

Maria accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1975.

She loved to lead worship with song and praise at the Tabernaculo de David, in Outlook.

Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her children, Marilou M. Perez, Mario A. Martinez and Margaret M. Palacios. She also raised her granddaughter, Maggie Lynn Guerrero, as her own, since Maggie was three years old.

Maria is not only rejoicing with the Lord, but she will now be with, Grandpa Manuel and her sons, Manuel Martinez Jr. and Martin Martinez.

We would like to thank Miguel Llamas for all he has done for Maria and her family. He’d come home tired from a long day’s work and still have the strength to prune the trees and other chores around her house. Maria had a special place in her heart for Miguel. He would always take the time to keep a conversation with Maria, laughing and joking with each other.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A service will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.